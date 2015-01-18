ACCRA Jan 18 Ghana's navy has freed a tanker
ship hijacked off the coast of Nigeria and arrested eight
pirates believed to be responsible for seizing it, a military
spokesman said on Sunday.
Pirate attacks have increased in West Africa in recent
years, jacking up insurance costs for shipping companies.
Experts say gangs based in the waters off Africa's top oil
producer Nigeria are extending their reach across the region's
Gulf of Guinea.
Colonel Aggrey Quarshie would not say when the MT Mariam was
seized by pirates. The small tanker's owners, using an onboard
tracking device, informed Ghanaian authorities of its position
in Ghanaian waters on Saturday.
"The Ghana Navy responded swiftly with a patrol team to the
area and they were able to overpower the pirates and free the
ship. But when they got there, the cargo had already been
transferred to another vessel," Quarshie told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear what cargo the ship was
transporting. Its crew members were unharmed, Quarshie added.
The pirates, armed with weapons including AK-47 rifles, were
arrested and handed over to Ghana's Bureau of National
Investigations. Cash was also recovered during the operation.
"They are all suspected to be Nigerians," Quarshie added.
He said Ghana's navy and other forces from Togo, Benin and
Nigeria had launched a search for the ship carrying the stolen
cargo.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier and Clelia
Oziel)