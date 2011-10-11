ABUJA Oct 11 Pirates have hijacked a chemical
product tanker and kidnapped the crew off the Nigerian coast,
the International Maritime Bureau said on Tuesday, the latest
attack in the waters of Africa's largest crude oil exporter.
The attack occurred late Saturday about 90 nautical miles
south of the commercial capital Lagos, the IMB said.
The tanker and the crew have been taken to an unknown
location. The Nigerian navy said it was investigating but had no
further details.
The incident was the latest in a string of attacks on ships
in the Gulf of Guinea that experts say is threatening an
emerging trade hub and growing source of oil, metals and
agricultural products to world markets.
Pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, which stretches from Guinea to
Angola, tend to raid ships for cash and cargo rather than
hijacking the crews for ransom like their counterparts off the
coast of Somalia.
(Reporting by Joe Brock)