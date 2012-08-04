PORT HARCOURT Aug 4 Pirates attacked a ship
being used by an oil servicing company in the waters off
southeastern Nigeria on Saturday, killing two Nigerian guards
and kidnapping four foreigners, the Navy said.
"The incident was somewhere around the Niger Delta, where an
oil servicing company was attacked by gunmen. We lost two of our
men and four expatriates were abducted, one Malaysian, one
Iranian and two others," Navy spokesman Commodore Kabir Aliyu
said.
