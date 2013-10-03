LAGOS Oct 3 A small passenger plane crash landed in Lagos airport's domestic terminal on Thursday, a witness said.

He did not know the type of plane involved but said it was not a large jet.

"There's a lot of smoke coming from the runway, but we can't get access to it. There are fire-fighters rushing to the scene," Rasaki Rhakod, who runs a car service around the airport, told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jon Boyle)