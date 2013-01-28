* Some 400 children dead, thousands poisoned in Zamfara
* Months of delays put 1,500 more children at risk
* Medical charity says time running out to stop epidemic
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Jan 28 Nigeria will release funds this
week to tackle the world's worst lead poisoning outbreak which
has killed at least 400 children, a senator said on Monday,
ending months of official inaction in which 1,500 more children
were put at risk.
In May last year the government pledged 850 million naira
($5.4 million) to help clean up the lead and treat the thousands
poisoned by contamination from an artisan gold mine in the
Bagega area of northern Zamfara, but medical charity Doctor's
Without Borders (MSF) said the money never materialised.
MSF said none of the ministers - mines, environment and
health - scheduled to attend a conference on the poisoning last
year showed up, and after that repeatedly complained that funds
pledged for a clean up had not been disbursed.
"The funds will be released this week," Bukola Saraki, head
of a senate environment committee told Reuters in an interview.
"Unfortunately not enough attention has been paid on this.
Sometimes the most vulnerable get forgotten," said Saraki, who
visited the effected areas of Zamfara last week.
MSF have said they are running out of time to complete the
remediation - clearing up of the lead - before the rainy season
starts in April. Impassable roads will then make it too
difficult for the clean up team to start work until the rainy
season ends around October.
Until they have cleared the lead they cannot effectively
treat 1,500 children under the age of five who are contaminated.
The epidemic could still get worse because artisan mining
continues unabated in Zamfara, where people say they can earn $4
a day, more than other available jobs.
"They're not going to stop. I saw a woman who had lost eight
kids, but she is still mining," Saraki said.
"The only way around it is to invest in getting better
methods for mining, provide modern equipment and get a more
structured industry for these people to work in."
MSF has criticised the government for banning artisan
mining, an approach it says will not work, instead of helping
the poor community to make it safe.
Nigeria has one of the world's worst records on
environmental protection, with massive oil spills in its
southeastern Niger Delta region occurring frequently.
Government pledges to commit funds to clean up the
devastation there and stop gas flaring have been largely unmet.
($1 = 157.2800 naira)
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Jon Hemming)