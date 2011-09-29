ABUJA, Sept 29 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan pledged on Thursday to set up a special government team
to ensure the eradication of polio from Africa's most populous
nation within two years.
"I can assure you that we will work very hard on polio with
the objective of eradicating it in the next 24 months. It is now
limited to about six states and eradicating it within our tenure
is a goal we will pursue with full commitment," Jonathan said
during a visit to the Nigerian capital by Microsoft
founder Bill Gates.
Gates and his wife have a $34 billion foundation devoted
largely to health projects in poor countries, including efforts
to wipe out polio globally.
The disease spreads in areas with poor sanitation, attacks
the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within
hours of infection. Children under five are the most vulnerable.
Polio is endemic in just four countries -- India, Pakistan,
Nigeria and Afghanistan -- and there has been a 99 percent
reduction in cases since 1988, when the World Health
Organisation and its partners formed the Global Polio
Eradication Initiative to fight it.
At that time, polio was endemic in 125 countries and caused
paralysis in nearly 1,000 children every day.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Karolina Tagaris)