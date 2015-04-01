LAGOS, April 1 Nigeria's newly-elected President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday his government would "spare no effort" to defeat Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

"Boko Haram will soon know the strength of our collective will. We should spare no effort," Buhari said in his first formal speech since winning the election. "In tackling the insurgency, we have a tough and urgent job to do." (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)