ABUJA, Sept 11 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan sacked nine ministers in his first major cabinet reshuffle since winning an election more than two years ago, a presidency spokesman said on Wednesday.

The ministers of foreign affairs, education, science and technology, housing and urban development, national planning, and environment have been removed. The ministers of state - the junior minister for each office - for power, agriculture and defence have also been sacked.

"They will be replaced but not immediately," a spokesman told reporters, without giving further details. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Janet Lawrence)