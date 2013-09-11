* Nine sacked; key finance and oil positions unchanged
* Ruling party divided over Jonathan election bid
* President's emergency party talks end in stalemate
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Sept 11 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan sacked nine ministers on Wednesday in his first major
cabinet reshuffle, as he looked to rally support in an
increasingly divided ruling party.
The dismissals, which did not impact key finance and oil
positions, come less than two weeks after seven ruling party
governors and a former presidential candidate formed a splinter
group opposed to Jonathan.
The split within the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP),
which has been in power since shortly after the end of military
rule in 1998, is centred around Jonathan's assumed plan to run
again in 2015, although he has not declared his intentions.
Jonathan removed the ministers of foreign affairs,
education, science and technology, housing and urban
development, national planning, and environment, a presidency
spokesman said.
The junior "ministers of state" for power, agriculture and
defence were also dismissed.
"He said he needed to inject new blood for more service
delivery, hence the need to adjust his cabinet," Information
Minister Labaran Maku told reporters.
Other ministers will take on the responsibilities of the
vacant positions until Jonathan decides on replacements.
"Since these positions are not of huge policy significance
it appears to be more of a political play than a change of
economic direction," said Clement Nwankwo, a political analyst
at the Abuja-based Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre.
However, Maku denied Jonathan was using the reshuffle to
bring more of his core supporters into his cabinet.
"It is part of the process of improving service delivery and
not with any political undertone," Maku said.
CRISIS TALKS
Jonathan held mediation talks with members of the breakaway
PDP faction into the early hours of Wednesday but they ended
without a resolution and experts believe the internal dispute
could rumble on for months and possibly until elections.
"It would be suicide for the defectors to come back now,
equally Jonathan can't realistically meet their demands," one
source close to the negotiations told Reuters.
Among the demands of the breakaway faction are that Jonathan
publicly says he will not run in 2015 and that he sacks the PDP
chairman Bamanga Tukur, replacing him with a candidate of the
faction's choosing, three political sources told Reuters.
The PDP chairman has a strong influence over the voting for
the party's presidential candidate.
"Some of the demands are unconstitutional. These demands are
not in accordance with the law," Ahmed Gulak, Jonathan's
political adviser, told reporters after the talks on Wednesday.
Gulak did not give details of the demands.
Many northerners say Jonathan's running again would violate
an unwritten rule within the PDP that power should rotate
between the largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south
every two terms.
Wrangling will erode the political will needed to push
through reforms, including to Africa's biggest energy industry.
The Petroleum Industry Bill, a long-delayed law that could
unlock billions of dollars of oil and gas investment, looks
increasingly unlikely to pass before the elections.
The OPEC member is already losing around 400,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of its 2.5 million bpd oil output capacity due to
widespread oil theft and pipeline shut-ins.
The open rebellion could mean that Jonathan's loyalists will
use state funds to pay off rivals, draining the treasury in a
pattern that often sees the country's savings depleted and debt
soar around election time.
There will be an increased risk of instability as the poll
approaches. Violence, always high at election time, may worsen,
as rivals use unemployed youth militia to settle scores.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Roche)