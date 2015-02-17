LAGOS Feb 17 Former Nigerian President Olusegun
Obasanjo has quit the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP)
that he helped found, in a blow to President Goodluck Jonathan
six weeks before an election.
Obasanjo, a heavyweight in regional politics and godfather
of many a Nigerian politician, had long expressed dismay over
Jonathan's handling of the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency and
corruption scandals in the oil sector.
"Henceforth I will only be a Nigerian. I am ready to work
with anybody regardless of his or her political affiliation," he
said in a statement printed in the local press on Tuesday.
He tore up his party membership card at his home in
Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, late on Monday, local media
reported.
"Without Nigeria there will be no PDP anymore ... What some
of us should be concerned about is how to make Nigeria
stronger," Obasanjo, 77, a former mentor of Jonathan, said.
PDP spokesman Olisa Metuh said the party was "deeply
saddened that Chief Obasanjo, whom the PDP offered the platform
to rule our nation for eight years, could decide to abandon this
party at this critical point in time".
Obasanjo's decision to dump the party that helped smooth
Nigeria's transition from decades of military dictatorship to
democracy when he took power as a civilian president in 1999 was
no great surprise.
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Obasanjo
endorsed Jonathan's rival Muhammadu Buhari of the opposition All
Progressives Congress (APC), a former military ruler in the
1980s seen as tough on security and corruption.
In 2013, Obasanjo wrote an open letter to Jonathan urging
him not to seek a second elected term, likening his tenure to
that of General Sani Abacha, whose five years of military rule
in the 1990s were marred by human rights abuses and the looting
of funds from Africa's biggest oil producer.
He is also critical of Jonathan in his autobiography
launched this month, which has been banned in Nigeria.
The military on its website accused Obasanjo of "indulging
in politicisation of serious national security or military
affairs".
Ever since the electoral commission delayed the election by
six weeks -- it was supposed to happen on Saturday -- under
pressure from the military, doubts have gathered over the role
of the security services in the poll preparations.
The military was accused of interference when the electoral
commission revealed that it had urged the delay to give more
time quell the six-year-old Boko Haram insurgency.
