By Felix Onuah
| ABUJA, June 30
Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari may not name a cabinet until September as he takes time
to find credible ministers and build a government untainted by
the corruption of the past, a senior official and party sources
said.
Buhari swept to power in March on an anti-graft ticket and
was sworn in on May 29 but critics are starting to ask why
ministers for Africa's biggest economy have yet to be unveiled a
month after he came into power.
His defeat of incumbent Goodluck Jonathan was seen as a
positive step for Africa's top oil producer, given the
corruption scandals that have blighted previous administrations.
But Nigeria's financial markets are starting to suffer as
the post-election euphoria fades and the lack of a cabinet
leaves investors waiting in vain for policy direction on issues
as important as the currency and petroleum investment.
"It will take the next two months before ministers can come
on board. Bringing them in now may disrupt the clean-up going
on. So Nigerians just have to be patient," presidential media
adviser Garba Shehu told Reuters. "We need to clean up the mess
everywhere before the ministers can come."
Buhari's anti-corruption drive has been at the heart of his
moves so far, alongside efforts to establish a military force
with Cameroon, Chad and Niger to fight the six-year Boko Haram
Islamist insurgency in the northeast.
While Buhari has not named any ministers, he dissolved the
board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) last
week and the state oil firm's management may be next to go.
The National Economic Council, a presidential advisory group
that met this week for the first time since Buhari was
inaugurated, said the NNPC had kept nearly half Nigeria's oil
revenues from 2012 to May 2015 and promised an investigation.
Parliament also agreed last week to investigate contracts
between the NNPC and oil trading houses, in which crude was
swapped for refined fuel products, on the grounds that there was
a gap between the value of the oil delivered and fuel received.
"President Buhari's cabinet won't be ready until early
September because he is not in a hurry," a senior member of his
All Progressives Congress (APC) party said. "He is just being
meticulous so that he can bring in credible and competent
hands."
However, some APC insiders say a power struggle between
Buhari and party leader Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos state
governor and one of Nigeria's most formidable political
godfathers, lies behind the delays.
The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) said it was
concerned Buhari had not made key appointments and the first
month of his tenure had been "all motion, no movement".
Yvonne Mhango, sub-Saharan Africa economist at Renaissance
Capital, said the uncertainty was exacerbating jitters about the
outlook for an economy battered by depressed oil prices.
"We hope we'll get clarity on what sort of policies we
should expect and investors can make decisions on the back of
that," Mhango said.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by David Clarke and Mark Heinrich)