By Camillus Eboh
Nigeria's third most powerful
politician went on trial on Tuesday accused of falsely declaring
assets when he was a state governor.
Senate President Bukola Saraki, a member of the ruling party
who heads the upper house of parliament, has pleaded not guilty
to the charges relating to when he was governor of the central
Nigerian state of Kwara from 2003 to 2011.
Since being elected last year, President Muhammadu Buhari
has launched a crackdown on graft which has held most Nigerians
in poverty despite the country's energy wealth.
Saraki's lawyers had sought to stop the trial by arguing
that the attorney general had no power to mount a case against
him. He said on Tuesday he was confident he would be exonerated
if the trial was conducted fairly.
The 13 charges he faces at the national Code of Conduct
Tribunal, a special court that deals with asset declaration
misdemeanours, mostly relate to the ownership of land held by
his company Carlisle Properties Ltd during that period.
Other allegations include transferring $3.4 million to an
account outside Nigeria while he was governor, and sending 1.5
million pounds to a European account to cover a mortgage for a
London property.
"In the course of our investigation, we discovered that
there were several companies which were linked to the
defendant," said the first court witness, Michael Wetkas, an
official at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The trial was adjourned. If found guilty, Saraki would be
removed as Senate president, barred from holding any public
office for up to 10 years and could be jailed.
The start of trial coincides with Saraki being cited in the
huge Panama Papers data leak about the tax affairs of public
figures around the world.
Nigerian newspaper Premium Times, which was among more than
100 news organisations involved in the leak with the
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, said
Saraki's family held at least four undeclared overseas offshore
assets, among them one London property.
Responding to those allegations, Saraki said in statement he
had declared all assets in line with the law.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)