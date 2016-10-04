ABUJA Oct 4 Two of Nigeria's 10 presidential
jets have been put up for sale as part of a drive to cut costs,
a spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday.
Buhari, a 73-year-old former military ruler who took office
last year, has vowed to crack down on corruption and
mismanagement of public funds that has seen a rich elite benefit
from the OPEC member's oil wealth while most Nigerians live on
less than $2 per day.
Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu issued a statement to say
newspaper advertisements for the sale of two presidential planes
had been authorised by the presidency.
"This is in line with the directive of President Muhammadu
Buhari that aircraft in the presidential air fleet be reduced to
cut down on waste," said Shehu.
Nigeria has 10 planes in its presidential fleet.
Nigeria is in a recession for the first time in more than 20
years, largely due to low oil prices. Sales of crude oil, the
country's main export, make up 70 percent of government revenue.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by James Dalgleish)