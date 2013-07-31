* Most credible challenge to ruling PDP yet
* President Goodluck Jonathan's party deeply divided
* Next presidential poll expected in early 2015
ABUJA, July 31 Nigeria's electoral commission
has approved the merger of three main opposition parties into a
bloc that could pose the most credible threat yet to the
long-ruling party of President Goodluck Jonathan.
Since nearly three decades of military dictatorship ended in
1999, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled more or less
unchallenged, winning every presidential poll.
But recent internal wrangling has weakened it, and the
coalition of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria
People's Party (ANPP) and Congress of Progressive Change (CPC)
is better funded and organised than any previous opponent.
"The Independent National Electoral Commission has approved
the application by three political parties -- the ACN, ANPP and
CPC -- to merge into one, to be known as the All Progressive
Congress," the commission said in a statement.
A fourth party, the APGA, was also supposed to join to
coalition, but it has yet to submit an application.
The PDP controls around two thirds of Nigeria's states and
has a majority in both houses of the national assembly. But it
is deeply divided over Jonathan's assumed intention to run for
office again in 2015, a debate which has dominated politics at
the expense of urgently needed economic reforms.
More than half of Nigeria's governors and a number of
lawmakers are in revolt against Jonathan over the issue,
especially northerners who felt that his running in 2011
violated an unwritten agreement to rotate power between the
largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south every two terms.
Analysts say it remains to be seen whether the opposition
coalition -- largely a patchwork of competing interests from the
north and the predominantly ethnic Yoruba southwest around the
commercial hub of Lagos -- can hold together.
Its two main figures -- former northern military ruler
Mohammadu Buhari and former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu --
are both powerful personalities on either side of the
north-south divide. They will have to agree on a candidate for
the 2015 presidential poll.
Most analysts expect a Muslim northern candidate to emerge
with a southern Christian running mate for vice president.
The more closely fought an election in Africa's leading
energy producer, the more violent it could be, analysts say.
Previous elections have been marred by violence, especially
in constituencies that were hotly contested. More than 500
people were killed in post-election rioting in April 2011, after
youths in northern towns erupted into protest over Jonathan's
victory.
