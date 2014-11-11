ABUJA Nov 11 Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan announced on Tuesday that he would seek a second term in a February 2015 presidential election in Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer.

"After seeking the face of God, and in the quiet of my family ... I have accepted to present myself," Jonathan told a crowd of hundreds of cheering supporters at a rally in Abuja. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)