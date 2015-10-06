(Adds details background)
By Camillus Eboh and Julia Payne
ABUJA Oct 6 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
has asked the head of the state oil firm NNPC, Emmanuel Ibe
Kachikwu, to join his cabinet, Senate President Bukola Saraki
said on Tuesday.
Saraki, reading out Buhari's cabinet nominations which need
to be approved by the upper house, did not specify a portfolio
for Kachikwu.
But oil industry sources say he is expected to become
state minister of petroleum to oversee daily operations under
Buhari. The President told Reuters last week he would hold the
petroleum ministry portfolio himself.
Buhari appointed Kachikwu, a former Exxon-Mobil manager, to
head state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
last August, after firing the previous board in an overhaul to
fight graft and mismanagement.
Buhari's other cabinet nominations announced on Tuesday
included former state governors such as Babatunde Fashola, the
former governor of the commercial capital Lagos. He also
proposed Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State.
Buhari, a former military ruler, had been under fire for
failing to appoint a cabinet four months after taking office on
May 29 while the oil-dependent economy was being hammered by a
plunge in global oil prices.
