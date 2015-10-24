ABUJA Oct 24 A Nigerian court on Saturday
annulled the governor's election in the country's oil hub Rivers
State due to irregularities and ordered a fresh vote within
three months in a ruling likely to add to tensions in the
sensitive region.
Former militants in the southern region have said they might
resume a fight for a greater share of oil revenues if President
Muhammadu Buhari ends an amnesty due to expire in December.
A special election petition tribunal in the federal capital
Abuja declared void the April election of Nyesom Wike of the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as state governor.
"The process of accreditation for the election was
compromised," tribunal chairman Justice Suleiman Ambursa said.
"It is the view of the tribunal that the election was held
contrary to guidelines."
The PDP of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost the
presidential polls to Buhari in March, rejected the ruling as
"manipulation" by Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC).
The ruling was "completely bizarre, unacceptable and part of
the script by the APC to manipulate the will of the people," the
PDP said in a statement.
Wike's lawyer Chris Uche said he would appeal the ruling.
Buhari's APC had filed a complaint against the state governor
vote.
Tensions have been building up in the Niger Delta, to which
Rivers State belongs, which remains impoverished despite sitting
on much of the West African nation's oil wealth.
Buhari has said he wants to overhaul a multi-million amnesty
programme for former militants giving them cash handouts and
training to get jobs and stop them attacking oil pipelines, but
has left details open.
Jonathan, who is also from the regions, had the support of
most in the Christian Niger Delta during the March polls. Buhari
hails from the predominantly Muslim north.
Africa's biggest economy is in a policy vacuum as the Senate
has not yet approved Buhari's cabinet, which the former military
ruler took four months to nominate.
