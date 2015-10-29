(Corrects spelling of name in paragraph 1)
ABUJA Oct 29 Nigeria's Senate confirmed the
remaining 18 candidates for President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet
on Thursday, completing the screening of all 36 ministers,
Senate President Bukola Saraki said.
Their names will be announced after Buhari, a former
military ruler in Africa's most populous country and top energy
producer, returns from a trip to India and swears them in. He
returns on Friday but no date has been set for the swearing in
ceremony.
In Nigeria, ministers are nominated and approved before
their portfolios are announced. The only controversial figure
was Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of oil-rich Rivers State
who denies corruption allegations against him.
Senators from the opposition People's Democratic Party
walked out in protest shortly before Amaechi's confirmation was
announced.
Buhari was elected in March on a campaign to clean up
corruption and mismanagement, but has been criticised for
waiting until September to name a cabinet while the economy has
been hammered by a sharp drop in oil prices.
Those approved included Okechukwu Enyinna Enelamah, a former
Goldman Sachs banker and head of Nigeria's biggest private
equity firm, who analysts say should head the finance ministry.
He currently heads African Capital Alliance (ACA), which has
raised over $750 million in managed funds since its inception in
1997.
(Additional reporting by Lagos newsroom; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Tom Heneghan)