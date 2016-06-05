ABUJA, June 5 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is to take a 10-day holiday during which he will travel to London and see a doctor regarding a persistent ear infection, his spokesman said on Sunday.

"The president was examined by his personal physician and an E.N.T specialist in Abuja and was treated. Both Nigerian doctors recommended further evaluation purely as a precaution," said spokesman Femi Adesina, whose statement also said the 73-year-old president would travel to London on Monday "to rest". (Reporting by Felix Onuhah; Editing by Peter Cooney; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)