ABUJA, March 28 The national leader of Nigeria's
ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has
criticised the minister of state for petroleum over comments
made about fuel shortages that have gripped Africa's biggest oil
producer.
An economic crisis caused by low oil prices has created
shortages because fuel importers cannot get the dollars needed
to buy petrol and the state oil firm has not been able to sign
agreements quickly enough to exchange crude oil for gasoline.
Despite being Africa's top oil producer, Nigeria relies on
imported fuel for around 80 percent of its energy needs because
its four refineries have never reached full production due to
sabotage and poor maintenance.
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, appointed both head of the state oil
firm and minister of petroleum last year by President Muhammadu
Buhari to oversee energy sector reforms, told reporters last
week he could not perform magic to end the fuel shortages.
In a 10-paragraph statement entitled "Kachikwu needs to know
that respect and good performance will do what magic cannot",
Bola Tinubu, who leads Buhari's APC party, criticised the former
ExxonMobil executive for comments he said had been "unhelpful".
"The fuel shortage is severely biting for the average
person. They are forced to remain in lines far too long, for too
much time, to pay too much money for too little fuel," he said
in the statement, issued late on Saturday and seen by Reuters on
Monday.
"This is no joking matter. Livelihoods and people's welfare
are at stake. With so much on the line, Kachikwu's flippancy was
out-of-line," added Tinubu, an influential politician and former
governor of Lagos state, a commercial hub.
Tinubu, whose power base lies in the ethnic Yoruba
southwest, played a crucial role in helping Buhari to win last
year's election and to become the first opposition candidate to
oust a president in Nigeria through the ballot box.
He rallied mainly Christian elites from the southwest around
Buhari, a Muslim northerner, creating a powerful coalition, and
the criticism is a rare public rebuke by him of a minister.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the
state oil company, issued a statement late on Monday in which it
said it was "determined to end fuel scarcity" within days and
that it understood the plight of Nigerians.
"We genuinely empathise with the attendant sufferings and
wish to reassure that we are focused and committed to bring an
end to this situation," said spokesman Garba Deen Muhammed.
