* Five days of strikes have forced ports to shut
* Shipping delays costing charterers $18,000 a day
* Crude swaps account for around half of gasoline imports
(Adds quote)
By Jessica Donati and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 13 Gasoline tankers are unable
to deliver supplies to Nigeria as strikes entering their fifth
day have forced ports to close, trade and shipping sources said
on Friday.
Nigerian workers have been on strike over the lifting of a
popular fuel subsidy that has led to prices more than doubling
at the pump. [ID;nL6E8CD0YS]
"Ports are shut, so yes it is affecting things. Nothing in
or out at the moment," said a gasoline trader.
Nigeria is Africa's largest oil exporter but relies on
gasoline imports for around 85 percent of its domestic
consumption because it lacks refining capacity.
Tankers are being held outside ports at the expense of
charterers, who are paying demurrage costs of around $18,000 a
day.
"People waiting there have a huge issue on their
hands... around 1 mln tonnes of gasoline waiting to offload,"
said a gasoline trader, adding he had cancelled plans to deliver
two cargoes to Nigeria this week.
Demurrage costs are payable to a ship owner by a charterer
for a delay for which the owner is not responsible. Shippers say
these costs have not increased despite the current strike.
"They (Nigerian shipments) are fairly prone to delays anyway
but even more than usual now with the strike. So far it's fairly
flat," a shipping source said regarding demurrage costs.
COSTLY DELAYS
The OPEC member's biggest oil union said it was ready to
halt oil output if the government did not reinstate the subsidy,
piling pressure on President Goodluck Jonathan to reach a
compromise.
So far, strikes have not hit oil exports according to
traders and oil officials, partly as some processes are
automated or dependent on non-unionised workers operating
platforms offshore.
Nigeria exports over 2 million barrels of crude oil per day
and is a major supplier to the United States and Europe,
providing Africa's second-largest economy with over 90 percent
of foreign exchange revenues.
The threat of a cut in oil output was a deciding factor in
prompting the government to start negotiations with union
leaders, sources said.
Worries over Nigerian oil supplies have helped push up global
oil prices in the last two days.
Nigeria has typically relied on crude oil exports for around
half of its gasoline needs through swap exchanges. Industry
sources have said a number of key deals were renewed for 2012,
including a 60,000 barrel a day deal with Swiss-based trading
house Trafigura.
The other half is imported via regular tenders. In December,
Nigeria was seeking to buy around 1.35 million tonnes of
gasoline in the first three months of the year.
Trade unions said strikes would be suspended on Saturday and
Sunday to allow leaders to travel for negotiations with the
government, and it was not clear whether the suspension would
enable vessels to discharge over the weekend.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Jonathan Saul, additional
reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jason
Neely)