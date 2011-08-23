ABUJA Aug 23 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan announced the establishment of a new state company that will guarantee to pay for power generated in Africa's most populous nation, potentially opening up billions of dollars of investment.

Despite having the world's seventh-largest gas reserves Nigeria only produces around 10 percent of its power needs. Investors have shown interest in a huge potential market of more than 140 million people but expressed concerns about payments from unreliable distribution firms.

"Government has therefore incorporated the Bulk Trader as a guarantor to boost confidence to potential investors that they will be paid for the power they generate and sell to the distribution companies," Jonathan said in Abuja, following the inauguration of the board. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock)