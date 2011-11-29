LAGOS Nov 29 Nigeria's power sector
privatisation will be completed by the second quarter of next
year, the presidential task force said on Tuesday, later than
previously promised as another key reform for Africa's most
populous nation is delayed.
Nigeria holds the world's seventh largest gas reserves and
is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but only produces enough
electricity to power a medium-sized European city.
President Goodluck Jonathan unveiled power privatisation
plans 15 months ago and it was pledged that state power
generation and distribution assets would be sold off this year.
Jonathan has set out a 'transformation agenda' for Nigeria
but plans to end fuel subsidies and reforms to the mainstay
energy sector are locked in parliamentary dispute, while a
sovereign wealth fund and next year's budget are delayed.
Power ministry officials said in June that four thermal and
two hydro power plants and 11 electricity distribution firms
would be sold by the first quarter of next year but this has
been shifted back again.
"Nigeria expects to complete privatization of power sector
by Q2 2012," Azu Obiaya, head of the regulation and transactions
in the presidential task force on power, said at an industry
conference in the commercial-hub Lagos.
He said Nigeria was hoping to produce 6,000 megawatts of
power by the end of next year, up from the current 4,000 but
still only scratching the surface of the 40,000 megawatts needed
for a nation of around 150 million people.
Decades of Nigerian administrations have cashed-in on crude
exports rather than investing in plants to refine fuel or
developing gas for domestic consumption, which means diesel has
to be imported at a huge cost for private generators.
Nigeria estimates it will need $10 billion a year of
investment over the next decade to meet its energy needs.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Joe Brock; editing
by Keiron Henderson)