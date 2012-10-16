* Nigeria aims to earn over $1 bln for power firms
By Joe Brock and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Oct 16 Nigeria announced the preferred
bidders on Tuesday for 10 state power distribution firms it is
selling for 197.25 billion naira ($1.25 billion) as part of a
plan to reform the country's moribund electricity sector.
Power outages, which amount to several hours per day, are
the biggest brake on growth in Africa's second biggest economy
and a frequent complaint of Nigeria's 160 million people.
In 2010, President Goodluck Jonathan announced plans to
break up the state power company and sell it off as 11
distribution and six generation companies. He has promised a
tenfold increase in electricity by 2020.
Previous state sell-offs in Nigeria were blighted by
political infighting and corruption, which have caused years of
delays. Regulators said this process has been more transparent.
"The NCP (National Council on Privatisation) is fairly
confident that this process will produce the most appropriate
core investors and fulfil the government's objectives of rapid
transformation," NCP technical committee chairman Atedo
Peterside said at the bid announcement in the capital Abuja.
The distribution firms (DISCOs), which are responsible for
delivering electricity to end-users and collecting payment, were
sold at a fixed price set by regulators, so bids were ranked on
how efficiently the company promised to run the businesses.
Four of the firms - covering Jos, Kano, Port Harcourt and
Yola - only had one approved bidder each.
Many of the companies involved in the bids have little or no
power sector experience, while others are backed by powerful
political interests but have technically capable partners.
Integrated Energy, which is chaired by former military ruler
Abdulsalami Abubakar and is partnered by the Philippines'
largest power retailer Manila Electric, bid the highest
efficiency target for four DISCOs in Yola, Ibadan and the two
covering the commercial capital Lagos; Eko and Ikeja.
Chrome Energy, which is chaired by billionaire businessman
Emeka Offor, is part of the highest bid for assets in Enugu and
Abuja.
Aura Energy, which according to its website was created to
buy a coal mine, was the sole bidder for the Jos DISCO and could
win by default, while 4Power Consortium, which is made up of
several Nigerian companies and an Indian firm, was the only
bidder for Port Harcourt, which covers the oil producing region.
Sahelian Energy, a three year old company with no experience
of running power assets, was the lead company in the only
consortium bidding for the Kano firm.
There were no qualified bids for the Kaduna firm.
Despite holding the world's seventh largest gas reserves,
Nigeria only produces a tenth of the amount of electricity as
South Africa for a population three times the size.
($1 = 157.2750 naira)
(Editing by Tim Cocks)