LAGOS, April 27 Nigeria needs $15-$20 billion of investment over the next three years to buy and develop electricity assets, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said on Friday, underlining the need to push forward with delayed power privatisation plans.

Africa's second biggest economy could be growing three percent faster if it solved chronic power shortages, a BPE statement said. Nigeria's GDP grew 7.68 percent in the fourth quarter last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)