By Alexis Akwagyiram
| LAGOS, June 18
LAGOS, June 18 Nigeria's new 72-year-old
president is improving with age, his spokesman said on Thursday,
in response to reports that the leader had suggested it would
limit what he could achieve during his tenure.
Three weeks ago Muhammadu Buhari took office as president of
Africa's most populous nation and its top oil exporter. He must
contend with an ailing economy hit by low crude prices and an
insurgency by militant Islamists Boko Haram.
Buhari, yet to announce his cabinet, is likely to keep the
oil portfolio for himself rather than trust anyone else with the
source of most of the country's revenue and an industry mired in
corruption scandals.
"As the saying goes, 'old wines are tasty' and the President
Buhari we have today is a man, like old wine, that has got
tastier," said his spokesman, Femi Adesina.
His comments followed a rash of newspaper opinion pieces
questioning Buhari's energy and ability to lead, after the
president said he wished he had become head of state when he
served as a military governor, aged 33.
"Now at 72, there is a limit to what I can do," Buhari was
quoted as saying.
The president's spokesman did not deny that Buhari made the
comments, but said they had been misinterpreted.
"The above comments have been reported by some newspapers to
mean that the president was saying he was too old to cope with
the demands of his office. Far from it," said Adesina.
The spokesman said Buhari had "the wisdom, the patience,
temperance and forbearance that age brings".
Buhari is a former military ruler who took charge of the
country for 18 months following a military coup in 1983.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)