18 hours ago
Nigerian vice president arrives at London commission-Reuters reporter
July 11, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 18 hours ago

Nigerian vice president arrives at London commission-Reuters reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived on Tuesday at Abuja House, the Nigerian High Commission in London, where President Muhammadu Buhari is staying during a period of medical leave in Britain, a Reuters reporter said.

A Reuters reporter saw Osinbajo arrive late on Tuesday. He did not comment as he entered the building.

Buhari left Abuja on May 7 and handed over power to his deputy, to allay concerns of a void at the top of Africa's biggest economy. (Reporting by Alex Fraser; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)

