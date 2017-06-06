ABUJA, June 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return home from medical leave at the weekend, presidency sources said on Tuesday.

Buhari travelled to Britain on May 7 in relation to an undisclosed ailment and handed over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Hugh Lawson)