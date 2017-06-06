(Adds background)
ABUJA, Nigeria, June 6 Nigeria's President
Muhammadu Buhari is recuperating fast and will be back home
soon, his wife said on Tuesday after returning from Britain
where he is on medical leave.
The president, 74, spent nearly two months in Britain on
medical leave earlier this year and returned last month for what
his office described as follow-up tests. Officials have refused
to disclose details of his medical condition.
His wife Aisha Buhari, in a statement issued by State House,
expressed appreciation for the support of Nigerians, and said:
"He will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast."
Buhari, a former military ruler, has handed over power to
his deputy Yemi Osibanjo, a lawyer who is seen as
business-friendly and has played an active role in driving
economic policy changes.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Andrew Heavens)