By Felix Onuah
| ABUJA, June 10
ABUJA, June 10 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari will not return home from medical leave in Britain at the
weekend, presidency sources said on Saturday, having previously
told Reuters the ailing leader would be returning by then.
Buhari's doctors said they will need to carry out testing on
him on Monday, and the test results will determine when he
returns to Nigeria, the sources said.
The president's undisclosed ailment has left his deputy,
Yemi Osinbajo, in charge. While the vice president has been
praised for his activity in Buhari's absence, pressure has been
mounting on the government to sign off on key decisions such as
the 2017 budget.
On Friday, the speaker of the lower chamber of parliament
said the budget would be signed into law the following week,
after months of delays despite promises for it to be passed
before May.
Nigeria's president, whose official age is given as 74,
travelled to Britain last month for what his office described as
medical tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his
condition. His first absence began in January and lasted nearly
two months.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Hugh Lawson)