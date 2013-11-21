ABUJA Nov 21 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan received medical treatment on Thursday while on a visit
to London, his office said, describing it as "precautionary" and
saying his condition was not serious.
Jonathan, who turned 56 on Wednesday, was due to be at an
investment meeting in London on Thursday but was not well enough
to attend. He has no known serious illnesses.
"President Jonathan has since been examined by competent
medical practitioners. He has been advised to rest for a few
days," the presidency said in a statement.
"The Presidency wishes to assure all Nigerians that
President Jonathan's condition is nothing serious and that the
medical attention he has sought is only precautionary."
Jonathan, a Christian from the southern oil-producing Niger
Delta, came to power in May 2010 when former President Umaru
Yar'Adua died after a long-running heart condition.
Jonathan won an election in 2011 and could be the ruling
party candidate again when Africa's top oil producer and second
largest economy goes to the polls in early 2015.