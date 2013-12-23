* Obasanjo wrote letter condemning his ex-protege's record
* Criticism may harm possible re-election bid by Jonathan
LAGOS, Dec 23 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan on Monday accused one of his mentors and predecessors,
Olusegun Obasanjo, of stirring up ethnic hatred against him and
of threatening national security.
Obasanjo, twice president and a powerful political godfather
who nurtured Jonathan's own rise to power, has progressively
fallen out with the current president. In a letter leaked
earlier this month he said it would be "morally flawed" for
Jonathan to seek a second term in a 2015 poll.
"Your letter is clearly a threat to national security as it
may deliberately or inadvertently set the stage for subversion,"
Jonathan told Obasanjo in a reply published in local media.
"It appears that your letter was designed to incite
Nigerians from other geopolitical zones against me and also
calculated to promote ethnic disharmony," he said.
The open criticism from Obasanjo, one of Nigeria's most
high-profile figures, has deepened a rift within the ruling
party over Jonathan's assumed plan to seek another term at the
helm of Africa's second biggest economy and top oil exporter.
One week after Obasanjo's letter, some 37 lawmakers defected
to the opposition coalition, giving it a slim majority in the
lower house of parliament and delivering a blow to any
re-election bid by Jonathan.
Jonathan has not said he will run, but his supporters note
that he has a constitutional right to. That has upset ruling
party northerners, who think it violates an unwritten rule that
power should rotate each two terms between the largely Christian
south and mostly Muslim north.
Jonathan is a southern Christian - as is Obasanjo - and he
became president in 2010 after his predecessor, Umaru Yar'Adua,
a northern Muslim, died just three years into his first term.
The more divisive the election race, the more money is
likely to be spent fighting it at a time when Nigeria's fiscal
position normally slips, and the greater the risk of violence.
CRITICISM
In his criticism of Jonathan's record, Obasanjo echoed
complaints often made by the president's detractors, for
instance that he has failed to deal with an Islamist insurgency
in the north by treating it purely as a security issue instead
of tackling the underlying causes of poverty and isolation.
Jonathan retorted on Monday that his government has invested
in alleviating poverty in the north, focusing on education,
including the creation of nine northern universities.
The former president likened the current situation to the
tenure of General Sani Abacha, whose five years of military rule
in the 1990s were marred by human rights abuses and massive
looting of funds from Africa's biggest oil producer.
Jonathan dismissed as "baseless" Obasanjo's allegation that
he was "clandestinely acquiring weapons" as Abacha once did, in
case he cannot secure another term of office by peaceful means.
The president also defended his record on corruption, noting
it had flourished during both of Obasanjo's stints in office.
"The seed of corruption in this country was planted a long
time ago, but we are doing all we can to drastically reduce
(it)," Jonathan said, dismissing as "misconstrued" talk that
billions of dollars have gone missing from the state oil firm.
Jonathan denied being biased in favour of his Ijaw ethnic
group, a common criticism repeated by Obasanjo.
Despite the current discord in Nigeria's political elite,
most analysts believe Jonathan would win the vote if he chooses
to run, albeit with a weaker mandate.
