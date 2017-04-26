US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
ABUJA, April 26 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from Wednesday's cabinet meeting as he wanted to rest and work from home, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said.
It was Buhari's second consecutive absence from the weekly meeting, which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and John Stonestreet)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
* S&P - Florida's series 2017A bonds rated 'AAA' with a stable outlook; 'AAA' go debt rating affirmed