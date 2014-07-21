(Repeats Sunday item)
* Abuja irritated by coverage of Boko Haram insurrection
* Army seized newspapers, halted distribution vans
* Nigerian newspapers dynamic, but beset by problems
* Bribery rampant in newspaper industry
By David Dolan and Tim Cocks
ABUJA/LAGOS, July 20 Nigeria's press is
traditionally free to write almost anything about anyone -
whether it's true or not. But reporters fear a government
sensitive to criticism is now cracking down, especially on
coverage of the battle against Boko Haram.
After 15 years of democracy, journalists believe the state
is trying to tame the vibrant, prolific media during its
faltering campaign to stamp out the militant Islamist group.
One Friday last month the army seized newspaper print-runs,
halted distribution vans across the country and ransacked
offices of newspaper distributors and agents, detaining staff
for several hours, the Nigerian Press Organisation said.
For Femi Adesina, now editor-in-chief of Nigeria's top
tabloid, The Sun, this awoke bad memories of life under military
rule, when reporters were routinely hauled in for questioning
over their news stories.
"You virtually had your heart in your mouth. You wrote the
story and you didn't know whether you should sleep at home or
sleep somewhere else," recalled Adesina, who is also president
of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. "If we are not careful as a
country, we could slide back to those dark days."
While reporters accuse the security forces from time to time
of intimidation, conditions for journalists remain a long way
from the era of military dictatorship. Newspapers are able to
publish vitriolic criticism of President Goodluck Jonathan that
is largely tolerated.
Spokesmen for the presidency and police and a spokeswoman
for the state security service did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
However, the military said it made the searches last month
after receiving intelligence on the movement of "materials with
grave security implications" through newspaper distribution
channels. One security source told Reuters there was a genuine
concern that militants were using the vans to transport
explosives.
Nevertheless, the press organisation says the military is
using national security as an excuse for a crackdown on critical
media coverage before elections next year.
Adding to journalists' anger, Nigeria's broadcast regulator
has ruled that stations must give at least 48 hours' notice in
writing before airing a live political programme - a near
impossibility given the impromptu nature of such coverage.
A local election in the western state of Ekiti in June that
was otherwise deemed free and fair was marred by allegations of
intimidation of local journalists, five of whom were arrested by
police. In Akwa Ibom state in the oil producing Niger Delta, the
editor of the Global Concord newspaper has been detained for two
weeks after being bundled into a car by state security agents.
The paper had repeatedly criticised the local government.
Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries on the Reporters
Without Borders press freedom index, above India and Mexico, but
below East African nations Kenya and Uganda.
Jonathan has repeatedly expressed his support for freedom of
the press, while also calling on its members to be
"professional and accurate".
"Under my leadership, journalists in our country will
continue to fully enjoy their constitutional rights and freedom
of expression," he said in 2012.
LOSING PATIENCE
The government seems to be losing patience with press
coverage of its fight against Boko Haram, an insurgent group
which has killed thousands since 2009 in a push to carve out an
Islamic state in the largely Muslim north.
Boko Haram's own attitude to press freedom was neatly
displayed in 2012, when it blew up the offices of mildly
pro-government ThisDay for what it called "insulting the
Prophet".
The newspaper had angered Muslims a decade ago when one of
its columnists suggested the Prophet Mohammed might have wanted
to marry a beauty queen.
Jonathan, a southern Christian, has been criticised at home
and abroad for his slow response to Boko Haram's April
kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a school in the rural
northeast, and for his inability to quell the violence.
"Newspapers have reported this insurgency independently,"
said The Sun's Adesina. "Apparently they're not comfortable with
our independent reportage of what is happening in the country."
While press freedom is guaranteed under Nigerian law, in
reality the media face retribution that is "episodic,
unpredictable and very often arbitrary", said John Campbell, a
former U.S. ambassador to Nigeria and a senior fellow at the
Council on Foreign Relations.
Going after the wrong "Big Man", or politically
well-connected person, can be dangerous.
"In a general climate of lawlessness, if a newspaper
publishes something that a big man or some part of the
government doesn't like, it's likely to have its offices
ransacked by a mob," Campbell said.
Nigerian journalists are still killed for their work, just
as activist and writer Ken Saro-Wiwa was hanged by the military
government in 1995. The Committee to Protect Journalists names
Nigeria as one of 13 countries where the murder of a journalist
is most likely to go unpunished.
Since 2009 at least five journalists have been murdered with
no perpetrators brought to book, the organisation says.
Yet overall the press has always been good at defending its
freedom: even military dictator Sani Abacha never fully
suppressed its feistiness in the 1990s.
"Press freedom has always been good," said popular
journalist and blogger Tolu Ogunlesi. "It's hard to muzzle or
intimidate the press in Nigeria. Even Abacha failed to control
them: they went underground ... (and) used radio."
"ANY KIND OF STORY"
Taking stock of newspapers in Africa's biggest economy is a
dizzying exercise: there are at least a dozen major national
dailies running to 40 pages each and scores of regional titles.
The big dailies are clearly influenced by their counterparts
in Britain, which ruled Nigeria before independence in 1960. The
Sun even publishes photos of "page three girls", albeit fully
clothed, unlike the topless models in its British namesake.
But big circulations and flashy headlines fail to mask the
sometimes low standards of an industry which, much like the
country itself, is mired in corruption and political influence.
Slipshod reporting helps to fuel misinformation about the
insurrection in the north, especially since the bulk of the big
newspapers, and their reporters, are based in the mainly
Christian south.
"You can cook up any kind of story and it gets published,"
said Dayo Aiyetan, a reporter and the executive director at the
International Centre for Investigative Reporting, a Nigerian
NGO. "You can malign anybody, you can libel anybody and nothing
happens. That's the environment."
Aiyetan works with the U.S. Ford Foundation on a programme
to help train Nigerian journalists in investigative reporting
techniques and raise standards. But that also means tackling the
culture of "brown envelopes" or bribes for stories.
The practice is so widespread that some reporters say they
aren't paid by their employers. Instead, they are expected to
earn money from the people they interview.
"The press is certainly lively, though you wouldn't want to
rely on them," said a Western diplomat. "Sometimes they expect
to be paid to write a story, and we have to say 'No, I'm afraid
we don't do that.'"
Bribery compromises reporters' independence and is another
disincentive to expose corruption. Even some newspaper owners
face corruption allegations.
The owner of Nigeria's Independent newspaper, former Delta
State Governor James Ibori, is serving 13 years in prison in
Britain after pleading guilty to 10 counts of money laundering.
"You cannot expect these newspapers to be absolutely free to
do the kind of critical reportage we need to make an impact on
corruption and good governance in Nigeria," said Aiyetan, the
investigative reporter. "It's actually not just corruption we're
fighting. It's the impunity with which people steal money."
(Editing by David Stamp)