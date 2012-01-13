ABUJA Jan 13 Nigeria's main trade union said on Friday that protests, which have seen tens of thousands take to the streets in the last five days, will be suspended this weekend to allow talks between government and unions to be held over fuel subsidies.

Earlier the national relations officer for oil union PENGASSAN said strikes were being suspended, but union leaders said he had misspoken, saying only the protests had been called off.

"Protests are suspended for the weekend ... (The) strike is on until we get a settlement," Isa Aremu, vice president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), told Reuters. (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by David Stamp)