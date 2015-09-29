LAGOS, Sept 29 Nigeria's PZ Cussons' first quarter pretax profit fell 37.3 percent to 546.8 million naira ($2.75 million), the local unit of British soap and shampoo maker said on Tuesday.

Revenue declined 0.44 percent to 14.95 billion naira during the three months to August 30, PZ Cussons said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 198.80 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Ulf Laessing)