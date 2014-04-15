LAGOS, April 15 Nigeria's PZ Cussons said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax profit climbed to 5.17 billion naira, up 32.3 percent from 3.91 billion a year earlier, sending its shares higher.

Turnover at the local unit of British soap and shampoo maker rose to 52.59 billion naira during the period to March 31, against 51.54 billion naira for the same period a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Shares in the unit were up 4.5 percent to 33.45 naira at 1049 GMT. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Mark Potter)