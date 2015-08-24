UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Aug 24 PZ Cussons Nigeria said on Monday its full year pretax profit fell 5.6 percent to 6.55 billion naira ($33 million) versus the previous year.
Revenue rose to 73.12 billion naira from 72.90 billion naira a year earlier in the year ended May 31, the local unit of British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons said in a statement.
The Nigerian unit said it will pay a dividend of 0.61 naira per share to shareholders on its book by Sept. 31, unchanged from last year.
($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.