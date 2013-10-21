UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LAGOS Oct 21 PZ Cussons Nigeria, a unit of the UK-based soap and shampoo maker, said on Monday its first quarter pre-tax profit to August increased by half to 1.26 billion nigerian naira ($7.88 million), from 843.83 million naira a year ago.
Revenue also rose to 15.06 billion naira, compared with 14.39 billion naira in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
PZ Cussons said the report covers the period from June to August 2013. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, accounts for around a third of PZ Cussons' total revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.