ABUJA Oct 25 Nigeria's lower house of
parliament will investigate a railway concession the government
wants to grant to U.S. firm General Electric over
possible procedural violations by Nigerian officials, lawmakers
said on Tuesday.
The government and the GE have confirmed talks on a railway
concession deal worth around $2 billion but no details have yet
emerged.
Nigeria has been looking for partners to overhaul its ageing
railway system, which was mainly built by British colonial
rulers before the country's independence in 1960.
Yerima Ahmed, chairman of the Committee on Privatisation,
which will probe the potential deal, said the government was not
following proper procedures.
"The National Council on Privatisations has not been
inaugurated," he said, referring to a body he said should have
been consulted under the law for such a sale.
The House of Representatives approved a motion by lawmaker
Chukwuemeka Ujam to "investigate the engagement of General
Electric of the United States of America in violation of the
Public Enterprises Act", lawmakers said.
The lawmakers did not make any allegations of wrongdoing
against GE.
The government said earlier this month more talks were
needed with GE on the possible concession.
The government, suffering from a slump in crude exports,
wants to boost exports of food and other non-oil products but
the country lacks roads or functioning railways.
But there is resistance in parliament against government
plans to attract investors for Nigeria's outdated refineries,
railway system or other public assets to drum up badly needed
hard currency and foreign expertise.
"They have illegally launched an attempt to take over our
refineries, that was resisted," said Sani Zorro, a lawmaker form
the ruling All Progressives Congress, to which President
Muhammadu Buhari belongs.
"They are now making attempts to take over our remaining
public assets. We call them parasites," he said.
The West African country has already signed two deals worth
around $5 billion with China Civil Engineering Construction Corp
(CCECC), part of China's state-owned railway construction firm,
to modernise and build railways in the north and south of the
country, the Nigerian Transport Ministry has said.
