BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental says Professional Wealth Creation enters loan agreement
* Professional Wealth Creation entered into loan agreement with borrower in principal amount HK$15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, March 22 Nigeria has awarded a $1.79 billion contract to a Chinese state-owned firm for work on the second phase of Abuja's mass transit railway, the capital city's minister said on Wednesday.
The three-year management contract is the latest in a series of infrastructure projects won by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC) in Africa's most populous nation.
Muhammad Bello, minister of the federal capital territory, also said that the contract would be funded by the Export-Import Bank of China.
The minister did not say when work would begin.
CCECC had also worked on the first phase of the project. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
June 16 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.