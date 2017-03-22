ABUJA, March 22 Nigeria has awarded a $1.79 billion contract to a Chinese state-owned firm for work on the second phase of Abuja's mass transit railway, the capital city's minister said on Wednesday.

The three-year management contract is the latest in a series of infrastructure projects won by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC) in Africa's most populous nation.

Muhammad Bello, minister of the federal capital territory, also said that the contract would be funded by the Export-Import Bank of China.

The minister did not say when work would begin.

CCECC had also worked on the first phase of the project. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Greg Mahlich)