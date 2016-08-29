(Refiles to add dropped letter to 'troubled' in headline)
HONG KONG Aug 29 China's state-owned railway
construction firm has been awarded a $1.85 billion contract to
build a light railway line in the northern Nigerian state of
Kano, it said on Monday.
Growth in Nigeria - an OPEC member whose economy, the
largest in Africa, has been hammered by low oil prices - has
been stunted for decades by a lack of investment in the road and
rail network.
Development efforts have also been hampered by Islamist
militant group Boko Haram, which has carried out bomb attacks on
targets in northern Nigeria, including Kano state, during its
seven-year insurgency.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said earlier this month that
60 billion naira ($180 million) in additional spending would be
allocated for capital projects as part of the 2016 budget to
boost the economy.
Adeosun said Nigeria would tap partnerships with the private
sector to boost investment and the government was also in talks
with General Electric to develop and operate rail
services to improve transport for goods.
China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd issued a
statement saying two of its subsidiaries had been provisionally
awarded the light railway project in Kano.
"The contract amount of the project is approximately $1.851
billion, accounting for approximately 2 percent of the operating
revenue of the company for the year 2015," it said in the
statement, issued to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The contract is for four lines, totalling 74 km (46 miles)
and capable of carrying trains travelling at a top speed of 100
km per hour.
"This award is subject to the fulfilment to all conditions
spelled out in the letter of intent from the financing bank and
the final approval by the presidency of Nigeria," it said. A
spokesman for the president declined to comment.
A government source said contracts of this nature are
usually passed to the cabinet for approval.
The company said it expected the first and second phases of
construction to each last for two years, but did not give
details of when work was expected to start if approved.
