UPDATE 2-G20 financial leaders row back on free trade pledge
* Commits against competitive devaluation (Recasts with final G20 statement)
ABUJA, Sept 19 Nigeria Central Bank governor said on Friday that given high levels of bank liquidity, interest rates should be going up, but the bank had to weigh the impact on businesses of higher rates in choosing to hold them at 12 percent. (Reporting by Cami; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
* Commits against competitive devaluation (Recasts with final G20 statement)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS