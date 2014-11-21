BRIEF-Farmers National Banc Corp to acquire Monitor Bancorp Inc
* Farmers National Banc Corp - transaction valued at approximately $7.8 million
LAGOS Nov 21 Nigeria's overnight lending rate fell to 9.75 percent on Friday, down 825 basis points from the previous day's close after government monthly budget disbursals flowed into the banking system, dealers said.
Overnight lending rate spiked to 18 percent on Thursday as liquidity dried up in the system after pension funds snapped up bonds in anticipation of a rate decision by the central bank on Tuesday.
Dealers said the government disbursed around 200 billion naira ($1.13 billion) in allocations on Friday, which lowered the cost of borrowing among banks.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* GE Aviation says delivery of new flight management software update 13 for Boeing 737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. Says issues letter to class a shareholders of ecology and environment