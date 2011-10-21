BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
NEW YORK Oct 21 Fitch on Friday revised the outlook of Nigeria's credit rating to stable from negative, saying the likelihood of reforms increased as the government appointed a strong economic team after April elections.
Fitch currently rates Nigeria at BB-minus. It had revised the outlook on that rating to negative about a year ago, as foreign reserves declined rapidly during three consecutive quarters.
That deterioration in reserves was halted, Fitch said, as the government adopted tighter monetary policy and a some fiscal discipline.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over French politics ahead of the presidential vote in April as well as other impending elections in Europe in a year of political uncertainty.
OTTAWA, Feb 6 A Canadian government advisory group on Monday released a number of recommendations to boost the economy, including strengthening the country's trade links and helping to retool workers' skills to deal with a changing labor market.