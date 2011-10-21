NEW YORK Oct 21 Fitch on Friday revised the outlook of Nigeria's credit rating to stable from negative, saying the likelihood of reforms increased as the government appointed a strong economic team after April elections.

Fitch currently rates Nigeria at BB-minus. It had revised the outlook on that rating to negative about a year ago, as foreign reserves declined rapidly during three consecutive quarters.

That deterioration in reserves was halted, Fitch said, as the government adopted tighter monetary policy and a some fiscal discipline.

