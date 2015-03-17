(Clarifies Nigeria is Africa's biggest economy)
CAPE TOWN, March 17 A new $9 billion refinery in
Nigeria producing 500,000 barrels per day being developed by
Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is expected to come
onstream within two years time, a senior Dangote Group official
said Tuesday.
The refinery in Lagos will cut reliance on international
markets for Africa's largest oil producer, which imports about
80 percent of its fuel needs. The lack of sufficient refining
capacity is a major brake on Africa's biggest economy.
