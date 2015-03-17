(Adds quotes, details)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, March 17 A new $9 billion oil
refinery producing 500,000 barrels per day being developed by
Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is expected to come
onstream in Nigeria by 2017, a senior Dangote Group official
said Tuesday.
The refinery, to be located in Lagos, will cut reliance on
international markets for Africa's largest oil producer, which
imports more than 80 percent of its fuel needs.
The lack of sufficient refining capacity is a major handicap
in Africa's biggest economy.
"By the third quarter of 2017, we expect to be looking at
commissioning," Mansur Ahmed, Dangote Industries Ltd's executive
director of stakeholder management and corporate communications,
told Reuters at an African refiners conference in Cape Town.
The refinery is being designed to process Nigerian crude mix
and produce products conforming to Euro V fuel specifications,
as fuel demands across the continent are forecast to rise
rapidly with many countries enjoying strong economic growth.
Poor infrastructure, competitive global markets and
financial constraints have traditionally held back Africa's
refining capacity, while fuel subsidies in Nigeria are also an
issue, said Ahmed, who spoke on behalf of Aliko Dangote.
Ahmed said the refinery, which is being funded by debt and
equity, including a $3 billion commitment from Dangote himself,
could list in future should additional capital be needed.
"In the past when we have reached a point where we feel we
need to increase capital we have listed," Ahmed said.
"We have listed our cement business, we have listed our
sugar business and our salt business... and, if you like,
history is the best teacher."
The Dangote Group has interests ranging from cement to basic
food processing to oil and gas.
A boost to its refining capacity would be a blow to European
refiners and oil traders, which make huge profits bringing
gasoline into the country.
(Editing by James Macharia)