LAGOS Aug 31 Nigeria's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $25.45 billion by Aug. 29, down 2.86 percent
from the previous month, central bank latest data showed on
Wednesday as the bank stepped up support for its ailing
currency.
Dollar reserves of Africa's largest economy stood at $26.20
billion in end of July. The central bank data showed reserves
had declined 18.9 percent from a year ago.
However, the naira hit a fresh all-time low of 420 per
dollar on the black market on chronic dollar shortages on
Wednesday, same day Africa's most populous nation officially
slid into a recession.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Toby Chopra)