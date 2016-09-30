LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $24.59 billion by Sept. 28, down 3.37 percent
from the previous month, latest central bank data showed on
Friday, as the bank stepped up its intervention to prop up the
ailing naira currency.
The reserves of Africa's largest economy stood at $25.45
billion last month. The reserves had declined 19 percent from a
year ago.
The central bank has been selling the dollar to support the
currency, but the naira hit a fresh all-time low of 490 per
dollar on the black market on Friday.
