BRIEF-Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's dollar reserves fell to a two-week low of $30.29 billion on March 29, central bank data showed on Friday.
Nigeria's central bank has been intervening on the currency market this month to support the ailing naira after it effectively devalued it in a bid to narrow the spread with the black market rate.
Nigeria's reserves stood at $29.64 billion a month ago and have risen 16.1 percent since the start of the year but are still far off their peak of $64 billion, hit in August 2008. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Roche)
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).